Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass

Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Lower Two-Tone Paint Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Spray-in bedliner Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Park-Sense rear park assist system 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Blue Streak Pearl 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate RAM 1500 BLACK REBEL GROUP -inc: Black Powder-Coated Front Bumper Wheels: 17" x 8" Matte Black Aluminum WHEELS: 17" X 8" MATTE BLACK ALUMINUM BLACK/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSSED TREAD PATTERN RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pickup Box Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Ram Glove Box Badge Black Ram 1500 Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Black 5.7L Hemi Badge ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Requires Subscription RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigation TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Universal Ga...

