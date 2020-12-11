Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

71,775 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel - Tow package, Nav, Ram Box

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Rebel - Tow package, Nav, Ram Box

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

  1. 6354773
  2. 6354773
  3. 6354773
  4. 6354773
  5. 6354773
  6. 6354773
  7. 6354773
  8. 6354773
  9. 6354773
  10. 6354773
  11. 6354773
  12. 6354773
  13. 6354773
  14. 6354773
  15. 6354773
  16. 6354773
  17. 6354773
  18. 6354773
  19. 6354773
  20. 6354773
  21. 6354773
  22. 6354773
  23. 6354773
  24. 6354773
  25. 6354773
  26. 6354773
Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

71,775KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6354773
  • Stock #: 5M036A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,775 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ram 1500 Rebel, accident free, one owner, 8.4 inch touchscreen, navigation system, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear view camera, parking sensors, remote start, Ram Box storage, Alpine sound system, sunroof, and much more! 5.7L V8 engine with 4-wheel drive. Went through our comprehensive inspection and was fully reconditioend. Come get this awesome truck today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#79

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Air Suspension
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Park-Sense rear park assist system
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Blue Streak Pearl
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate
RAM 1500 BLACK REBEL GROUP -inc: Black Powder-Coated Front Bumper Wheels: 17" x 8" Matte Black Aluminum
WHEELS: 17" X 8" MATTE BLACK ALUMINUM
BLACK/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSSED TREAD PATTERN
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Pickup Box Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Ram Glove Box Badge Black Ram 1500 Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Black 5.7L Hemi Badge
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigation
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Black Power Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror Universal Ga...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jackson Dodge

2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 122,700 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 3500 ST - A...
 265,933 KM
$30,788 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX ...
 98,917 KM
$15,897 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

Call Dealer

403-527-XXXX

(click to show)

403-527-5581

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory