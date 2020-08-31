Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

51,256 KM

Details Description Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

XLE - AWD, NAV, Sunroof

Location

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

51,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5800530
  • Stock #: 5L218A
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH2HS407449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 51,256 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Toyota Highlander XLE, accident free, 8.0 inch touchscreen, navigation system, Bluetooth, satellite radio, blind spot indicators, forward collision sensors, rear view camera, remote start, leather interior, heated power front seats, sunroof, and more! 3.5L V6 engine with all-wheel drive. Come check out this awesome SUV today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#77

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

