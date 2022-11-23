Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Buick Enclave

69,856 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Medicine Hat Nissan

604-217-3450

Contact Seller
2018 Buick Enclave

2018 Buick Enclave

Essence

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Buick Enclave

Essence

Location

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

604-217-3450

  1. 9435534
  2. 9435534
  3. 9435534
  4. 9435534
  5. 9435534
  6. 9435534
  7. 9435534
  8. 9435534
  9. 9435534
  10. 9435534
  11. 9435534
  12. 9435534
  13. 9435534
  14. 9435534
  15. 9435534
  16. 9435534
  17. 9435534
  18. 9435534
Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,856KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9435534
  • Stock #: MT4282A
  • VIN: 5GAEVAKW0JJ194282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # MT4282A
  • Mileage 69,856 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Medicine Hat Nissan

2014 Ford F-150 XLT
 218,360 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Enclave E...
 69,856 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SV
 70,338 KM
$33,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Medicine Hat Nissan

Medicine Hat Nissan

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

Call Dealer

604-217-XXXX

(click to show)

604-217-3450

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory