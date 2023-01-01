Menu
2018 Ford Edge

144,759 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Delivery Package Surcharge
+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
144,759KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10220658
  • Stock #: U4460
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J98JBB10965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4460
  • Mileage 144,759 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift

Additional Features

ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

