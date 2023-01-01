$34,888+ tax & licensing
$34,888
+ taxes & licensing
Sun City Ford
403-529-2777
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
$35,587
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$34,189
Adjustments
Delivery Package Surcharge+ $699
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$35,587
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
51,249KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10109028
- Stock #: U4419A
- VIN: 1FMCU9HDXJUB77769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour blue metallic
- Interior Colour CHARCOAL BLK LTHR
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.6-SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS, BLACK
CHARCOAL BLACK
JOB #2 ORDER
LEATHER-TRIM BUCKET SEATS
.1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE
235/55R17 A/S BSW TIRES
BLUE METALLIC
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR
17 SPARKLE SLVER PTD ALUM WHL
