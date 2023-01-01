Menu
51,249 KM

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

SEL

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

Logo_OneOwner

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$34,189

Adjustments

Delivery Package Surcharge
+ $699

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$35,587
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
51,249KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10109028
  • Stock #: U4419A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HDXJUB77769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Interior Colour CHARCOAL BLK LTHR
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4419A
  • Mileage 51,249 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.6-SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS, BLACK
CHARCOAL BLACK
JOB #2 ORDER
LEATHER-TRIM BUCKET SEATS
.1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE
235/55R17 A/S BSW TIRES
BLUE METALLIC
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR
17 SPARKLE SLVER PTD ALUM WHL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

