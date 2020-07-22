Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

31,181 KM

Details

$23,790

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

Sport - Touchscreen, Low KM

Sport - Touchscreen, Low KM

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

+ taxes & licensing

31,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5444780
  • Stock #: 5K554B
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB3JD612965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,181 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jeep Cherokee Sport, accident free, 5.0 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, AUX & USB inputs, cloth interior, power locks, power windows, power heated mirrors, and more! 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with 4-wheel drive. Come check out this awesome SUV today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously leased.Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#22

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Billet Metallic
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A SPORT -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 17" X 7" FULL-FACE STEEL (STD)

