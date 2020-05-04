Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland - NAV, Leather, Parallel Park Assist

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland - NAV, Leather, Parallel Park Assist

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

  1. 4945014
  2. 4945014
  3. 4945014
  4. 4945014
  5. 4945014
  6. 4945014
Contact Seller

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,697KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4945014
  • Stock #: B0005
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCG5JC266453
Exterior Colour
Billet Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Passengers
5

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland, accident free, under 20,000 km, 8.4 inch touchscreen, navigation system, Bluetooth, satellite radio, parallel park assist, blind spot indicators, parking sensors, rear view camera, remote start, leather interior, heated & cooled power front seats, heated steering wheel, power adjustable pedals, panoramic sunroof and much more! 3.6L V6 engine with 4-wheel drive. Come get this awesome SUV today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#17

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
  • Billet Metallic
  • Smart Device Integration
  • BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
  • TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BP OVERLAND -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED ALUM W/TECH GREY POCKETS (STD)
  • INTERIOR METAL PACKAGE -inc: Aluminum Lithograph Shifter Bezel Aludiam Linear IP Bezel Aluminum Steering Wheel Bezel
  • JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Asst
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jackson Dodge

2017 RAM 2500 Larami...
 60,556 KM
$54,998 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 270,425 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Armada P...
 66,893 KM
$38,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-527-XXXX

(click to show)

403-527-5581

Send A Message