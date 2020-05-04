2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof

Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Knee Air Bag

HD Radio

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)

Billet Metallic

Smart Device Integration

BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)

TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)

Generic Sun/Moonroof

GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BP OVERLAND -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED ALUM W/TECH GREY POCKETS (STD)

INTERIOR METAL PACKAGE -inc: Aluminum Lithograph Shifter Bezel Aludiam Linear IP Bezel Aluminum Steering Wheel Bezel

JEEP ACTIVE SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Asst

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.