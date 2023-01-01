$33,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Medicine Hat Nissan
403-526-9500
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
Location
Medicine Hat Nissan
1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1
403-526-9500
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
80,934KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10555017
- Stock #: 4PA6494A
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM6JC616216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 4PA6494A
- Mileage 80,934 KM
Vehicle Description
If you like top-of-the-line options at a fraction of the price of a brand new vehicle, take a look at this slick Gun Metallic Grey Pathfinder!
Coming in at just 80k kilometers, this 2018 Pathfinder Platinum has been well-kept, driven, and serviced by its one previous owner.
Inside you'll find seating for 7 with an awesome rear-entertainment system! Not only that, it is also equipped with leather seating throughout. The front seats have Heat and Cooling functionality, with a heated steering wheel to boot. The 2nd row receives heated seats, and the 3rd row can fold down to create even more space in the trunk. To top it off you'll find tri-zone climate control for the driver, front passenger, and the 2nd row seats.
Connectivity includes a plethora of power outlets throughout the cabin, the previously mentioned entertainment system, and Bluetooth + hardwire media connections, accentuated by Bose audio systems installed in the Pathfinder.
This Pathfinder is a deal you won't want to miss! Give us a shout or come on down to Medicine Hat Nissan to see all that this Platinum Pathfinder has to offer!
Active Cruise Control + More Safety Features - One Owner, AB Reg. - Selectable 4WD
Car&Driver highlights the following: "Good value in its segment, comfortable interior, best-in-class towing capability."
At Medicine Hat Nissan, we believe in a no hassle experience. No games, no hidden fees. Our advertised price on our preowned inventory is just that - the price (plus GST and applicable finance costs). This allows you to purchase with confidence knowing that you are getting the absolute best price up front.
Visit us today at 1721 Strachan Rd SE in Medicine Hat or book your appointment today: 403-526-9500.
Want to see what else we have in store? Click here - https://linktr.ee/medicinehatnissan
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Medicine Hat Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Medicine Hat Nissan
1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1