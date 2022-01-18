$35,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
City Chrysler
403-526-6944
2018 RAM 1500
2018 RAM 1500
Location
City Chrysler
982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4
403-526-6944
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
105,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8146990
- Stock #: 2021183A
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT2JS346495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,125 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From City Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
City Chrysler
982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4