2018 RAM 1500

105,125 KM

Details

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
City Chrysler

403-526-6944

Location

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4

403-526-6944

105,125KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8146990
  • Stock #: 2021183A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT2JS346495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,125 KM

