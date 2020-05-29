Menu
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jackson Dodge

403-527-5581

2018 RAM 2500

Outdoorsman - Long Box

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

  • 33,722KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5065872
  • Stock #: 5K621A
  • VIN: 3C6TR5JT6JG244913
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Passengers
6

2018 Ram 2500 SLT, accident free, under 35,000 km, satellite radio, AUX & USB inputs, aftermarket rear view camera, cloth interior, power driver's seat, long box and more! 5.7L V8 engine with 4-wheel drive. Come get this great truck today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Vehicle History: This vehicle was previously used as a rental.Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#58

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • 4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • MONOTONE PAINT W/OUTDOORSMAN
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 (STD)
  • Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
  • GVWR: 4 082 KGS (9 000 LBS) (STD)
  • BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: Delete Floor Mats
  • TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
  • WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM (STD)
  • MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers Body-Colour Fender Flares
  • Requires Subscription
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Painted Front Bumper Outdoorsman Group Painted Rear Bumper Tow Hooks Body Colour Grille
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Storage Tray Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

