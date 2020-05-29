2018 RAM 2500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

BRIGHT WHITE

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

4.10 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

MONOTONE PAINT W/OUTDOORSMAN

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 (STD)

Electronic Trailer Brake Controller

GVWR: 4 082 KGS (9 000 LBS) (STD)

BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: Delete Floor Mats

TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF ROAD (STD)

WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM (STD)

MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers Body-Colour Fender Flares

Requires Subscription

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Outdoorsman Badging Accent Fender Flares Painted Front Bumper Outdoorsman Group Painted Rear Bumper Tow Hooks Body Colour Grille

DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Storage Tray Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/...

