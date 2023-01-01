$57,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Sequoia
Platinum DVD PLAYER
70,931KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9817882
- Stock #: SB23005B
- VIN: 5TDDY5G19JS163752
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,931 KM
Vehicle Description
3M NOSE PACKAGE! DVD PLAYER MOON ROOF, LEATHER HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START. Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Navigation
Sun/Moonroof
radio,
