2018 Toyota Sequoia

70,931 KM

Details

$57,995

+ tax & licensing
$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2018 Toyota Sequoia

2018 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum DVD PLAYER

2018 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum DVD PLAYER

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,931KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9817882
  • Stock #: SB23005B
  • VIN: 5TDDY5G19JS163752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SB23005B
  • Mileage 70,931 KM

Vehicle Description

3M NOSE PACKAGE! DVD PLAYER MOON ROOF, LEATHER HEATED/COOLED SEATS, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START. Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Navigation
Sun/Moonroof
radio,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

