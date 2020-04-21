2019 Dodge Challenger

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

HD Radio

Bluetooth Connection

Red brake calipers

Granite Crystal Metallic

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)

TIRES: 245/45ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE (STD)

TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Forward Collision Warning Adaptive Cruise Control

Requires Subscription

DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors

RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack

ALPINE AUDIO GROUP -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer Surround Sound

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Tip Start Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob (STD)

PLUS GROUP -inc: Door Trim Panels w/Ambient Lighting

BLACK/BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA FACED FRT VENTED -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G SCAT PACK 392 -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio

WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.