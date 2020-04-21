2019 Dodge Challenger

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Windows
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- HD Radio
- Bluetooth Connection
- Red brake calipers
- Granite Crystal Metallic
- WiFi Hotspot
- Smart Device Integration
- ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
- TIRES: 245/45ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE (STD)
- TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Forward Collision Warning Adaptive Cruise Control
- Requires Subscription
- DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
- RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
- ALPINE AUDIO GROUP -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer Surround Sound
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Tip Start Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob (STD)
- PLUS GROUP -inc: Door Trim Panels w/Ambient Lighting
- BLACK/BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA FACED FRT VENTED -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G SCAT PACK 392 -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
- WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM (STD)
