2019 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392 - NAV, Rear View Cam.

2019 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392 - NAV, Rear View Cam.

Location

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

403-527-5581

$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,311KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4886121
  • Stock #: 3L000A
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ4KH595394
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Passengers
5

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 392, accident free, under 10,000 km, 8.4 inch touchscreen, navigation system, Bluetooth, satellite radio, rear parking sensors, blind spot indicators, rear view camera, remote start, leather & suede interior, heated & cooled front seats, power driver's seat and much more! 6.4L V8 engine. Come get this awesome car today!Get everything you want including our free LIFETIME ENGINE WARRANTY and a fair price on all our used vehicles thanks to Active Marketing Pricing! Free delivery within 300 km of the dealership! Call to schedule your test drive today!Jackson Dodge is your AMVIC licensed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealership in the southeast Alberta badlands. We have a great selection of new and pre-owned vehicles that are just waiting to hit the road. We pride ourselves on outstanding customer service and will do our absolute best to get you into the vehicle you want.#6

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Red brake calipers
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
  • TIRES: 245/45ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE (STD)
  • TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Forward Collision Warning Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Requires Subscription
  • DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
  • ALPINE AUDIO GROUP -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer Surround Sound
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Tip Start Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob (STD)
  • PLUS GROUP -inc: Door Trim Panels w/Ambient Lighting
  • BLACK/BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA FACED FRT VENTED -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Leather-Faced Seats
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G SCAT PACK 392 -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
  • WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM (STD)

Jackson Dodge

Jackson Dodge

1500 Strachan Rd SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1B 4V2

