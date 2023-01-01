Menu
2019 Ford Edge

44,823 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

2019 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Delivery Package Surcharge
+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
44,823KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10447986
  • Stock #: U4507
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J9XKBC52553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX MATERIAL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4507
  • Mileage 44,823 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

