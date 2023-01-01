2019 Ford Escape

$29,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 9 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9973733

9973733 Stock #: U4426

U4426 VIN: 1FMCU9GD4KUB40493

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Interior Colour Chromite Gray/Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U4426

Mileage 74,965 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Floor mats Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Radio Leather Steering Wheel,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.