$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Sun City Ford
403-529-2777
2019 Ford Escape
2019 Ford Escape
SE SPORT PACKAGE
Location
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
403-529-2777
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
74,965KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9973733
- Stock #: U4426
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD4KUB40493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Chromite Gray/Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4426
- Mileage 74,965 KM
Vehicle Description
REMOTE START, PUSH BUTTON START, FORD PASS (REMOTE START APP FOR SMART PHONES), AUTO HEAD LIGHTS, REVERSE CAMERA AND SENSORS, KEY PAD ENTRY, DUAL TEMPERATURE, BLUE TOOTH, 19" BLACK GLOSS WHEELS, RUBBER FLOOR MATS, KEY PAD ENTRY SYSTEM, ROOR RACK AND MUCH MORE.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Radio
Leather Steering Wheel,
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sun City Ford
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7