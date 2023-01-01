Menu
2019 Ford F-150

69,274 KM

Details Features

$86,404.25

+ tax & licensing
$86,404

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Limited

2019 Ford F-150

Limited

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$86,404.25

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$85,699

Adjustments

Delivery Package Surcharge
+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$86,404.25
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
69,274KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10387920
  • Stock #: T123120A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG1KFB30756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,274 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Front license plate bracket

Additional Features

EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
.LIMITED SERIES
.22 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEEL
.P275/45R-22 BSW ALL-SEASON
6750# GVWR PACKAGE
.TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
AGATE BLACK
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
3.5LV6 ECOBOOST HIGH OUTPUT
CAMELBACK

