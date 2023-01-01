$86,404.25+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$86,404
+ taxes & licensing
Sun City Ford
403-529-2777
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
Limited
Location
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
403-529-2777
$86,404.25
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$85,699
Adjustments
Delivery Package Surcharge+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$86,404.25
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
69,274KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10387920
- Stock #: T123120A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG1KFB30756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,274 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Additional Features
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
.LIMITED SERIES
.22 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEEL
.P275/45R-22 BSW ALL-SEASON
6750# GVWR PACKAGE
.TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
AGATE BLACK
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
3.5LV6 ECOBOOST HIGH OUTPUT
CAMELBACK
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sun City Ford
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7