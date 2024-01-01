Menu
The 2019 RAM 1500 Classic is a strong and capable truck with a sleek grey exterior. Built for durability, this model is perfect for drivers who need a reliable vehicle for both work and personal use. Serving Medicine Hat, we uphold a legacy of excellence in every vehicle we sell. Our dealership sets the standard for Jeep

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

98,380 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Drive SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4

403-526-6944

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,380KM
VIN 1C6RR7GT5KS505634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 98,380 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 RAM 1500 Classic is a strong and capable truck with a sleek grey exterior. Built for durability


this model is perfect for drivers who need a reliable vehicle for both work and personal use.

Serving Medicine Hat


we uphold a legacy of excellence in every vehicle we sell. Our dealership sets the standard for Jeep


http://www.citychrysler.com/used/RAM-1500_Classic-2019-id11234293.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Dodge
Ram
Alberta
and nearby communities like Taber
Lethbridge
Brooks
and Maple Creek
Saskatchewan
and Chrysler
providing exceptional service and a commitment you can trust.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Chrysler

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Drive SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

City Chrysler

403-526-6944

2019 RAM 1500 Classic