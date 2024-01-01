$25,999+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
City Chrysler
982 Redcliff Drive SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4
403-526-6944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 98,380 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 RAM 1500 Classic is a strong and capable truck with a sleek grey exterior. Built for durability
this model is perfect for drivers who need a reliable vehicle for both work and personal use.
Serving Medicine Hat
Serving Medicine Hat
Vehicle Features
