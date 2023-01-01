Menu
2020 Ford Edge

42,927 KM

Details Features

$51,348

+ tax & licensing
Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

Titanium

Location

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$50,649

Adjustments

Delivery Package Surcharge
+ $699

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$52,047
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
  • Listing ID: 10040679
  • Stock #: L1537
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K9XLBA64489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony Perforated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1537
  • Mileage 42,927 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PARTIAL GAS FILL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
245/55R19 A/S TIRES
AGATE BLACK
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST
EBONY FRONT HEATED PERFORATED LEATHER SPORT BUCKET SEATS

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-XXXX

403-529-2777

