$51,348+ tax & licensing
$51,348
+ taxes & licensing
Sun City Ford
403-529-2777
2020 Ford Edge
Titanium
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
$52,047
+ taxes & licensing
Initial (MSRP):
$50,649
Adjustments
Delivery Package Surcharge+ $699
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$52,047
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
42,927KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10040679
- Stock #: L1537
- VIN: 2FMPK4K9XLBA64489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Ebony Perforated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1537
- Mileage 42,927 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PARTIAL GAS FILL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
245/55R19 A/S TIRES
AGATE BLACK
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST
EBONY FRONT HEATED PERFORATED LEATHER SPORT BUCKET SEATS
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7