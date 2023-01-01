2020 Ford Edge

$52,047 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $50,649 Adjustments Delivery Package Surcharge + $699 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $52,047 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 4 2 , 9 2 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10040679

10040679 Stock #: L1537

L1537 VIN: 2FMPK4K9XLBA64489

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour Ebony Perforated Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L1537

Mileage 42,927 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PARTIAL GAS FILL EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A 245/55R19 A/S TIRES AGATE BLACK ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST EBONY FRONT HEATED PERFORATED LEATHER SPORT BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.