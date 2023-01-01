Menu
2020 Ford Edge

21,624 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

AWD SEL NAVIGATION HEATED STEERING WHEEL

2020 Ford Edge

AWD SEL NAVIGATION HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,624KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9817879
  • Stock #: U4411
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J90LBB38892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX MATERIAL
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4411
  • Mileage 21,624 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L EcoBoost! NAVIGATION, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC MOON ROOF, REMOTE START, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, RUBBER FLOOR LINERS, INTELLIGENT ACCESS WITH PUSH BUTTON START, FORD PASS (remote start for smart phones), BLIND SPOT INDICATORS, POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS, DUAL TEMPERATURE. Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Evasion Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Radio
cruise control steering assist,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-XXXX

403-529-2777

