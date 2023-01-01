$36,995+ tax & licensing
403-529-2777
2020 Ford Edge
AWD SEL NAVIGATION HEATED STEERING WHEEL
Location
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9817879
- Stock #: U4411
- VIN: 2FMPK4J90LBB38892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX MATERIAL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,624 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0L EcoBoost! NAVIGATION, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC MOON ROOF, REMOTE START, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, RUBBER FLOOR LINERS, INTELLIGENT ACCESS WITH PUSH BUTTON START, FORD PASS (remote start for smart phones), BLIND SPOT INDICATORS, POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS, DUAL TEMPERATURE. Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca
