2020 Ford Escape

150,562 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,562KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10004123
  • Stock #: U4427
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G63LUA02673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Gray Cloth Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4427
  • Mileage 150,562 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

