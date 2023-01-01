Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Escape

11,247 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

AWD Titanium MOON ROOF NAV LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

AWD Titanium MOON ROOF NAV LEATHER

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

  1. 9817888
  2. 9817888
  3. 9817888
  4. 9817888
  5. 9817888
  6. 9817888
  7. 9817888
  8. 9817888
  9. 9817888
  10. 9817888
  11. 9817888
  12. 9817888
  13. 9817888
  14. 9817888
  15. 9817888
  16. 9817888
  17. 9817888
  18. 9817888
  19. 9817888
  20. 9817888
  21. 9817888
  22. 9817888
  23. 9817888
  24. 9817888
  25. 9817888
  26. 9817888
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11,247KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9817888
  • Stock #: U4378A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J98LUB76578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4378A
  • Mileage 11,247 KM

Vehicle Description

***LOW KM*** 2.0L EcoBoost! TOW PACKAGE, PANORAMIC MOON ROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT INDICATORS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, AMBIENT LIGHTNING, REVERSE CAMRE AND SENSORS, FORD PASS (remote start for smart phones), UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER. Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Navigation
Heads-Up Display
Radio
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
panoramic roof,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sun City Ford

2016 Jeep Wrangler U...
 136,323 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape AWD...
 11,247 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Sequoia ...
 70,931 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic

Email Sun City Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

Call Dealer

403-529-XXXX

(click to show)

403-529-2777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory