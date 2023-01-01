$39,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-529-2777
2020 Ford Escape
AWD Titanium MOON ROOF NAV LEATHER
Location
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
- Listing ID: 9817888
- Stock #: U4378A
- VIN: 1FMCU9J98LUB76578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,247 KM
Vehicle Description
***LOW KM*** 2.0L EcoBoost! TOW PACKAGE, PANORAMIC MOON ROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT INDICATORS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, AMBIENT LIGHTNING, REVERSE CAMRE AND SENSORS, FORD PASS (remote start for smart phones), UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER. Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca
