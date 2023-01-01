$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Delivery Package Surcharge+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
60,902KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10447965
- Stock #: U4510
- VIN: 1FMSK8DH7LGA45591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour EBONY/SANDSTONE LTHR
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
