2020 Ford Explorer

83,117 KM

Details Description Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Medicine Hat Nissan

403-526-9500

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

4D Utility 4WD

2020 Ford Explorer

4D Utility 4WD

Location

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

403-526-9500

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

83,117KM
Used
  • Stock #: 4PA0172A
  VIN: 1FM5K8GC2LGB13339

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 83,117 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Ford Explorer ST is the perfect ride for a fun-minded family!

Ready for you is the twin-turbocharged 3.0L Ecoboost producing 400 horsepower and 415 lb/ft of torque!

A great driving experience supplemented by a comfortable interior and a stylish exterior!

This one owner, local Explorer comes equipped with navigation, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and a wide range of safety features to mitigate any possible accidents and to make driving longer distances a breeze!

Inside, you'll find heated and cooled seats up front, leather seating throughout, and a cabin combination made up of captain's chairs in the 2nd row, totalling a comfy 6-seater performance-focused SUV.

You'll also enjoy the convenience of a 360-degree camera setup for tight maneuvers, the power-folding 3rd row, and even a panoramic sun/moonroof to maximise natural lighting.

This truly is an SUV that deserves to be seen. It is Canadian-winter ready, but is in general a great ride year-round no matter the driving distance.

Give us a call or check us out in person or online to secure your test drive and you might just be its lucky new owner!

Apple Carplay/Android Auto - Block Heater Installed - One Owner, No Accidents.

Review Excerpt from Autotrader.ca: "There are plenty of great choices in the three-row SUV realm, particularly from a luxury standpoint. But for one with the performance chops of the Explorer ST, the choices are very few. Ford has done a great job offering up a handsome, well-equipped, and genuinely impressive large sport ute that compromises very little on the practicality front."

At Medicine Hat Nissan, we believe in a no hassle experience. No games, no hidden fees. Our advertised price on our preowned inventory is just that - the price (plus GST and applicable finance costs). This allows you to purchase with confidence knowing that you are getting the absolute best price up front.

Visit us today at 1721 Strachan Rd SE in Medicine Hat or book your appointment today: 403-526-9500.

Want to see what else we have in store? Click here - https://linktr.ee/medicinehatnissan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Medicine Hat Nissan

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

