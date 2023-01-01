$62,467 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $61,069 Adjustments Delivery Package Surcharge + $699 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $62,467 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 1 2 8 , 3 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10076790

10076790 Stock #: U4442

U4442 VIN: 1FTEW1E43LKE52247

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Black Sport

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 128,351 KM

Vehicle Features Interior VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION Mechanical Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Additional Features Equipment Group 302A Luxury Oxford White XLT Sport Appearance Package BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST TIRES: P275/55R20 OWL A/T Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic WHEELS: 20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGEINTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTR

