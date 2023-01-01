$61,768+ tax & licensing
$61,768
+ taxes & licensing
Sun City Ford
403-529-2777
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
$62,467
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$61,069
Adjustments
Delivery Package Surcharge+ $699
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$62,467
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
128,351KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10076790
- Stock #: U4442
- VIN: 1FTEW1E43LKE52247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black Sport
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Interior
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Mechanical
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Additional Features
Equipment Group 302A Luxury
Oxford White
XLT Sport Appearance Package
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
TIRES: P275/55R20 OWL A/T
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGEINTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7