Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

128,351 KM

Details Features

$61,768

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$61,768

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

  1. 10076790
  2. 10076790
  3. 10076790
  4. 10076790
  5. 10076790
  6. 10076790
  7. 10076790
  8. 10076790
  9. 10076790
  10. 10076790
  11. 10076790
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$62,467

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$61,069

Adjustments

Delivery Package Surcharge
+ $699

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$62,467
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
128,351KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10076790
  • Stock #: U4442
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E43LKE52247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black Sport
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4442
  • Mileage 128,351 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

Equipment Group 302A Luxury
Oxford White
XLT Sport Appearance Package
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
TIRES: P275/55R20 OWL A/T
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGEINTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sun City Ford

2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 128,351 KM
$61,768 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape Tit...
 36,585 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape XLT...
 49,582 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Sun City Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

Call Dealer

403-529-XXXX

(click to show)

403-529-2777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory