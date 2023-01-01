Menu
2020 Ford F-150

48,337 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Delivery Package Surcharge
+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
48,337KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10202127
  • Stock #: U4458
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXLFC74498

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Trmd Bckt
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4458
  • Mileage 48,337 KM

Mechanical

Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

