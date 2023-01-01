Menu
2020 Ford F-150

6,153 KM

Details Features

$63,854.25

+ tax & licensing
$63,854

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$64,559.50

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$63,149

Adjustments

Delivery Package Surcharge
+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$64,559.50
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
6,153KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10220601
  • Stock #: L1543
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP6LKD93091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Trmd Bckt
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1543
  • Mileage 6,153 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

3.55 Axle Ratio
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost

Exterior

LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE

Additional Features

Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A MID
AGATE BLACK
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS

