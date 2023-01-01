$97,101.25+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW PLATINUM
$97,101.25
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$96,396
Adjustments
Delivery Package Surcharge+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$97,101.25
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
149,105KM
Used
- Stock #: U4499
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT4LEE39252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
