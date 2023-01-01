Menu
2020 Ford F-350

149,105 KM

$97,101.25

+ tax & licensing
$97,101

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW PLATINUM

2020 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW PLATINUM

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$97,101.25

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$96,396

Adjustments

Delivery Package Surcharge
+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$97,101.25
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
149,105KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10453827
  • Stock #: U4499
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT4LEE39252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4499
  • Mileage 149,105 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

