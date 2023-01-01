2020 Jeep Gladiator

$48,634 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 , 9 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10135464

10135464 Stock #: 2023018A

2023018A VIN: 1C6HJTAG5LL133778

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 23,970 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.