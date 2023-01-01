Menu
2020 Jeep Gladiator

23,970 KM

Details

$48,634

+ tax & licensing
City Chrysler

403-526-6944

HEATED SEATS, KO'2 TIRES, HITCH, LOW KM'S! #157

Location

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4

403-526-6944

23,970KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10135464
  • Stock #: 2023018A
  • VIN: 1C6HJTAG5LL133778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,970 KM

City Chrysler

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4

403-526-6944

