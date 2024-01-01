Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> designed to handle both work and everyday driving with ease. Equipped with a 5.7L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive (4WD)</p> <p> it delivers robust performance and towing capability. Its crew cab configuration offers ample interior space for passengers and gear. Key Features: Engine: 5.7L V8 producing 395 horsepower. Drive Type: 4-wheel drive for enhanced traction in various conditions. Body Style: Crew Cab with a short bed for practicality and versatility. Safety: Features a Backup Camera</p> <p> and Traction Control. Interior: Spacious seating for 5/6 passengers with modern conveniences. The RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman combines rugged capability with comfortable design</p> <p> we uphold a legacy of excellence in every vehicle we sell. Our dealership sets the standard for Jeep</p> <a href=http://www.citychrysler.com/used/RAM-1500_Classic-2020-id11658571.html>http://www.citychrysler.com/used/RAM-1500_Classic-2020-id11658571.html</a>

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

63,503 KM

Details Description Features

$35,643

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express cabine d'équipe 4x4 caisse de 5 pi 7 po

Watch This Vehicle
12018253

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express cabine d'équipe 4x4 caisse de 5 pi 7 po

Location

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Drive SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4

403-526-6944

  1. 12018253
  2. 12018253
  3. 12018253
Contact Seller

$35,643

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,503KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT7LG312241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic (PAU)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5398-2024138B #214
  • Mileage 63,503 KM

Vehicle Description

designed to handle both work and everyday driving with ease. Equipped with a 5.7L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive (4WD)


it delivers robust performance and towing capability. Its crew cab configuration offers ample interior space for passengers and gear.

Key Features:

Engine: 5.7L V8 producing 395 horsepower.
Drive Type: 4-wheel drive for enhanced traction in various conditions.
Body Style: Crew Cab with a short bed for practicality and versatility.
Safety: Features a Backup Camera


and Traction Control.
Interior: Spacious seating for 5/6 passengers with modern conveniences.
The RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman combines rugged capability with comfortable design


we uphold a legacy of excellence in every vehicle we sell. Our dealership sets the standard for Jeep


http://www.citychrysler.com/used/RAM-1500_Classic-2020-id11658571.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features

Dodge
Ram
Alberta
and nearby communities like Taber
Lethbridge
Brooks
and Maple Creek
Saskatchewan
and Chrysler
providing exceptional service and a commitment you can trust.
The 2020 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman Crew Cab is a reliable and powerful full-size pickup truck
making it a versatile choice for both work and family use. Serving Medicine Hat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Chrysler

Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT TI for sale in Medicine Hat, AB
2018 Dodge Journey GT TI 126,169 KM $19,643 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Titan S cabine double 4x4 for sale in Medicine Hat, AB
2018 Nissan Titan S cabine double 4x4 86,000 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Passport Touring Traction Intégrale for sale in Medicine Hat, AB
2021 Honda Passport Touring Traction Intégrale 55,029 KM $40,643 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email City Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Chrysler

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Drive SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-526-XXXX

(click to show)

403-526-6944

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,643

+ taxes & licensing

City Chrysler

403-526-6944

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500 Classic