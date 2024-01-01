$35,643+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Express cabine d'équipe 4x4 caisse de 5 pi 7 po
Location
City Chrysler
982 Redcliff Drive SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4
403-526-6944
$35,643
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic (PAU)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5398-2024138B #214
- Mileage 63,503 KM
Vehicle Description
designed to handle both work and everyday driving with ease. Equipped with a 5.7L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive (4WD)
it delivers robust performance and towing capability. Its crew cab configuration offers ample interior space for passengers and gear.
Key Features:
Engine: 5.7L V8 producing 395 horsepower.
Drive Type: 4-wheel drive for enhanced traction in various conditions.
Body Style: Crew Cab with a short bed for practicality and versatility.
Safety: Features a Backup Camera
and Traction Control.
Interior: Spacious seating for 5/6 passengers with modern conveniences.
The RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman combines rugged capability with comfortable design

