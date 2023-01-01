Menu
2021 Ford Edge

23,057 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

AWD Titanium MOON ROOF NAVIGATION HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

Logo_NoBadges

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

23,057KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9973724
  • Stock #: U4428
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K95MBA00278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4428
  • Mileage 23,057 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L ECOBOOST! HEATED/COOLED LEATHER FRONT SEATS, PANORAMIC MOON ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, B&O AUDIO, REMOTE START, HANDS FREE POWER LIFT GATE, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, FORD PASS (remote start for smart phones), 20" ALUMINUM WHEELS, INTELLIGENT ACCESS WITH PUSH BUTTON START, AND MUCH MORE. Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Navigation
Radio
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
panoramic roof,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sun City Ford

