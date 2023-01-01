$44,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-529-2777
2021 Ford Edge
AWD Titanium MOON ROOF NAVIGATION HEATED STEERING WHEEL
Location
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
403-529-2777
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9973724
- Stock #: U4428
- VIN: 2FMPK4K95MBA00278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4428
- Mileage 23,057 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0L ECOBOOST! HEATED/COOLED LEATHER FRONT SEATS, PANORAMIC MOON ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, B&O AUDIO, REMOTE START, HANDS FREE POWER LIFT GATE, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, FORD PASS (remote start for smart phones), 20" ALUMINUM WHEELS, INTELLIGENT ACCESS WITH PUSH BUTTON START, AND MUCH MORE. Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.