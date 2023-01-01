$CALL + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $CALL Adjustments Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $CALL + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers Delivery Package Surcharge + $699 * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 2 8 , 6 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10122069

10122069 Stock #: U4444

U4444 VIN: 1FTEW1EP5MFB33405

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Velocity Blue

Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U4444

Mileage 28,689 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.