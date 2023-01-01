$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
Delivery Package Surcharge+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
172,739KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10447998
- Stock #: U4508
- VIN: 1FTEW1EBXMKE09492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI
