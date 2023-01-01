Menu
2021 Ford F-150

172,739 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

Delivery Package Surcharge
+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
172,739KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10447998
  • Stock #: U4508
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EBXMKE09492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4508
  • Mileage 172,739 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

