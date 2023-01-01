Menu
2021 Ford F-150

3,110 KM

Details Description Features

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

Logo_NoBadges

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

3,110KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9973721
  • Stock #: U4433
  • VIN: 1FTNF1C59MKE12414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black/Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 3,110 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0L V8 ENGINE WITH 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! ***FULLY EQUIPPED BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY*** COMMERCIAL LEASE AVAILABLE! FOOD TRUCK UPFITS READY TO GO! LOTS OF WARRANTY REMAINING! 8'' SYNC 4 TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY/ANDRIOD AUTO! HEAVY DUTY PAYLOAD PACKAGE! MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE! FORDPASS CONNECT & MORE!Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Radio
tires - rear all-terrain,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

