$62,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-529-2777
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
403-529-2777
$62,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9973721
- Stock #: U4433
- VIN: 1FTNF1C59MKE12414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black/Medium Dark Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 3,110 KM
Vehicle Description
5.0L V8 ENGINE WITH 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! ***FULLY EQUIPPED BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY*** COMMERCIAL LEASE AVAILABLE! FOOD TRUCK UPFITS READY TO GO! LOTS OF WARRANTY REMAINING! 8'' SYNC 4 TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY/ANDRIOD AUTO! HEAVY DUTY PAYLOAD PACKAGE! MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE! FORDPASS CONNECT & MORE!Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.