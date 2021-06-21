2021 Jeep 4WD Trucks

+ taxes & licensing
403-526-6944
982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4
403-526-6944
+ taxes & licensing
Motor / Class: 1000w unrestricted ULTRA-DRIVE MOTOR
Battery: 14.5AH/48V Panasonic | 6 KG | 12 LBS
Range: Up to 93 Kilometers | 58 Miles
Throttle: Removable Thumb Throttle
Performance: 160NM of Torque / 1500 Peak Wattage Output
Gears: SRAM 9-Speed
Brakes: TEKTRO 4-Piston Hydraulic Disc
Suspension: QK Custom 150mm Inverted Air Fork / RockShox Monarch RL 150mm
Tires: Poly 26 x 4.8 Fat-Tire
Weight: 32 KG | 70 LBS
Load Capacity: 136 KG | 300 LBS
Color: Charcoal
Sizes: 19IN/48CM M/L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4