2021 Jeep 4WD Trucks

0 KM

Details Description

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

City Chrysler

403-526-6944

2021 Jeep 4WD Trucks

2021 Jeep 4WD Trucks

All-New Jeep Fat tire E-bike 1000w

2021 Jeep 4WD Trucks

All-New Jeep Fat tire E-bike 1000w

Location

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4

403-526-6944

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7528803
  Stock #: EBIKE
  VIN: 52425879

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # EBIKE
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor / Class: 1000w unrestricted ULTRA-DRIVE MOTOR

Battery: 14.5AH/48V Panasonic | 6 KG | 12 LBS

Range: Up to 93 Kilometers | 58 Miles

Throttle: Removable Thumb Throttle

Performance: 160NM of Torque / 1500 Peak Wattage Output

Gears: SRAM 9-Speed

Brakes: TEKTRO 4-Piston Hydraulic Disc

Suspension: QK Custom 150mm Inverted Air Fork / RockShox Monarch RL 150mm

Tires: Poly 26 x 4.8 Fat-Tire

Weight: 32 KG | 70 LBS

Load Capacity: 136 KG | 300 LBS

Color: Charcoal

Sizes: 19IN/48CM M/L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Chrysler

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4

