Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Cherokee

35,390 KM

Details Features

$37,552.75

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,553

+ taxes & licensing

Medicine Hat Nissan

403-526-9500

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Cherokee

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

403-526-9500

  1. 10443123
  2. 10443123
  3. 10443123
  4. 10443123
  5. 10443123
  6. 10443123
  7. 10443123
  8. 10443123
  9. 10443123
  10. 10443123
  11. 10443123
  12. 10443123
  13. 10443123
  14. 10443123
  15. 10443123
Contact Seller

$37,552.75

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
35,390KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10443123
  • Stock #: 3RG6951A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMABXMD146584

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3RG6951A
  • Mileage 35,390 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Medicine Hat Nissan

2016 Ford Escape SE
 154,778 KM
$19,445.25 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i
 84,281 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfind...
 45,687 KM
$45,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Medicine Hat Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Medicine Hat Nissan

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

Call Dealer

403-526-XXXX

(click to show)

403-526-9500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory