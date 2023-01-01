$37,552.75+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,553
+ taxes & licensing
Medicine Hat Nissan
403-526-9500
2021 Jeep Cherokee
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
Location
Medicine Hat Nissan
1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1
403-526-9500
$37,552.75
+ taxes & licensing
35,390KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10443123
- Stock #: 3RG6951A
- VIN: 1C4PJMABXMD146584
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3RG6951A
- Mileage 35,390 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Medicine Hat Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Medicine Hat Nissan
1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1