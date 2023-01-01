$51,552.75+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,553
+ taxes & licensing
Medicine Hat Nissan
403-526-9500
2021 Toyota Venza
2021 Toyota Venza
LE
Location
Medicine Hat Nissan
1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1
403-526-9500
$51,552.75
+ taxes & licensing
15,892KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10443114
- Stock #: MT4501B
- VIN: JTEAAAAH7MJ045394
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # MT4501B
- Mileage 15,892 KM
Vehicle Description
The Venza is back for 2021 and this time around features two electric motors in addition to the 2.5L 4-cylinder engine sitting under the hood. These motors send power straight to the front and the rear wheels (when necessary) so all year-round driving is sure to remain safe, quiet, and fuel-efficient! Estimates for the Venza reach 39mpg -or 6L/100km! -for combined city/highway driving.
Inside the cockpit you’ll find a tastefully designed interior full of comfort and convenience features, such as heated front seating, plenty of USB charging ports, a wireless charging pad, and a touchscreen infotainment screen.
A backup camera with two views is also standard, as is all power options (including power folding mirrors,) and some useful driver assists like Lane Centering Assist and Forward Collision Mitigation.
Find this beautiful Toyota Venza at Medicine Hat Nissan and we’ll do all we can to electrify your daily commute! Give us a shout or stop on in to secure your demonstration today!
No Accidents, AB Registration – Low Mileage – Apple Carplay/Android Auto
Note from Edmunds Expert Review: “…if, like us, you value substance, then the Venza excels in almost all the important areas for this midsize SUV class and rewards you with a well-rounded driving experience.”
At Medicine Hat Nissan, we believe in a no hassle experience. No games, no hidden fees. Our advertised price on our preowned inventory is just that - the price (plus GST and applicable finance costs). This allows you to purchase with confidence knowing that you are getting the absolute best price up front.
Visit us today at 1721 Strachan Rd SE in Medicine Hat or book your appointment today: 403-526-9500.
Want to see what else we have in store? Click here - https://linktr.ee/medicinehatnissan
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Medicine Hat Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Medicine Hat Nissan
1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1