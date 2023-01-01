Menu
2021 Toyota Venza

15,892 KM

Details Description Features

$51,552.75

+ tax & licensing
$51,553

+ taxes & licensing

Medicine Hat Nissan

403-526-9500

2021 Toyota Venza

2021 Toyota Venza

LE

2021 Toyota Venza

LE

Location

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

403-526-9500

$51,552.75

+ taxes & licensing

15,892KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10443114
  • Stock #: MT4501B
  • VIN: JTEAAAAH7MJ045394

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # MT4501B
  • Mileage 15,892 KM

Vehicle Description

The future is electric, and we’re happy to provide an excellent opportunity for someone to get into an efficient, sleek, and exciting hybrid; the 2021 Toyota Venza Hybrid!

The Venza is back for 2021 and this time around features two electric motors in addition to the 2.5L 4-cylinder engine sitting under the hood. These motors send power straight to the front and the rear wheels (when necessary) so all year-round driving is sure to remain safe, quiet, and fuel-efficient! Estimates for the Venza reach 39mpg -or 6L/100km! -for combined city/highway driving.

Inside the cockpit you’ll find a tastefully designed interior full of comfort and convenience features, such as heated front seating, plenty of USB charging ports, a wireless charging pad, and a touchscreen infotainment screen.

A backup camera with two views is also standard, as is all power options (including power folding mirrors,) and some useful driver assists like Lane Centering Assist and Forward Collision Mitigation.

Find this beautiful Toyota Venza at Medicine Hat Nissan and we’ll do all we can to electrify your daily commute! Give us a shout or stop on in to secure your demonstration today!




No Accidents, AB Registration – Low Mileage – Apple Carplay/Android Auto

 

Note from Edmunds Expert Review: “…if, like us, you value substance, then the Venza excels in almost all the important areas for this midsize SUV class and rewards you with a well-rounded driving experience.”




At Medicine Hat Nissan, we believe in a no hassle experience. No games, no hidden fees. Our advertised price on our preowned inventory is just that - the price (plus GST and applicable finance costs). This allows you to purchase with confidence knowing that you are getting the absolute best price up front.

Visit us today at 1721 Strachan Rd SE in Medicine Hat or book your appointment today: 403-526-9500.

Want to see what else we have in store? Click here - https://linktr.ee/medicinehatnissan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Buy From Home Available

Email Medicine Hat Nissan

Medicine Hat Nissan

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

