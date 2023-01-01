$102,069+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$102,069
+ taxes & licensing
Sun City Ford
403-529-2777
2022 Ford Expedition
2022 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max
Location
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
403-529-2777
$102,069
+ taxes & licensing
15,532KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10005264
- Stock #: T123078A
- VIN: 1FMJK1MT5NEA42873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Matter Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Onyx Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T123078A
- Mileage 15,532 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Second row heated seats
PARTIAL GAS FILL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A
.3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
.10SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW
BLACK ONYX
.P285/45R22 AS BSW
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT & 2ND ROW
2ND RW BENCH PWR/FLD TIP/SLID
VOICE-ACTV TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS
NON-ELSD AXLE
DARK MATTER GRAY METALLIC
.22 12-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
RUNNING BOARDS,STAINLESS
LUX LEATHER TRIM W/ MCS DELETE
ACTIVEPARK ASST 2.0 REMOVAL
HANDS FREE LIFTGATE REMOVAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sun City Ford
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7