2022 Ford Expedition

15,532 KM

$102,069

+ tax & licensing
$102,069

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2022 Ford Expedition

2022 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max

2022 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

$102,069

+ taxes & licensing

15,532KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10005264
  • Stock #: T123078A
  • VIN: 1FMJK1MT5NEA42873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Matter Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T123078A
  • Mileage 15,532 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Second row heated seats
PARTIAL GAS FILL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A
.3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
.10SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW
BLACK ONYX
.P285/45R22 AS BSW
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT & 2ND ROW
2ND RW BENCH PWR/FLD TIP/SLID
VOICE-ACTV TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS
NON-ELSD AXLE
DARK MATTER GRAY METALLIC
.22 12-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
RUNNING BOARDS,STAINLESS
LUX LEATHER TRIM W/ MCS DELETE
ACTIVEPARK ASST 2.0 REMOVAL
HANDS FREE LIFTGATE REMOVAL

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

