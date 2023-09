2022 Ford F-350

$102,184.25 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $101,479 Adjustments Delivery Package Surcharge + $699 AMVIC Surcharge + $6.25 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $102,184.25 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 4 3 , 5 7 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10416486

10416486 Stock #: TS23043A

TS23043A VIN: 1FT8W3DTXNEF00703

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour Black Onyx Leather

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # TS23043A

Mileage 43,574 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Trailer towing package Exterior Front license plate bracket Rain-sensing windshield wipers Mechanical Upfitter Switches 397 AMP ALTERNATOR Interior TWIN PANEL MOONROOF Additional Features PTC Supplemental Heater Jack LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE 5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package 3.55 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE 6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL PARTIAL GAS FILL JOB #1 ORDER FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE .REMOTE START LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT .LARIAT TRIM .DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS .TAILGATE STEP .SKID PLATES EXTENDED RUNNING BOARD 6 CHRM AGATE BLACK .HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST QUAD BEAM LED HEADLAMPS LT245/75R17E OWL ALL-TERRAIN 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS BLACK ONYX .B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO 14000# GVWR PACKAGE ALL WEATHER MATS W/O CARPT MAT

