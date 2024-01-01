2022 Toyota RAV4

Menu
The Toyota RAV4 is one of the most popular – one of the most loved – crossovers available today. After all, it is one of the originators of the segment and when you've been doing it for that long, you tend to get pretty good at it. Which is why this pre-owned 2022 RAV4 XLE for sale in Medicine Hat is well worth a look, if for nothing more than to see just how far this great vehicle has come through the years.  The version offered here is finished in white and reads just 12,523 km on the odometer – so yeah, not old, that's for sure! This RAV4 gets all-wheel-drive and is equipped with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine delivering 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission handles the delivery of all that power to all four wheels. Fuel economy ranges between 7 and 9 liters per 100 kilometers for combined city/highway duty, which is a fine figure for a vehicle that packs this kind of power. In terms of equipment, this RAV4 comes generously equipped with a CD player, air conditioning, telescopic steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls and cruise control.

Details Description Features

Location

Medicine Hat Nissan

1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1

403-526-9500

12,523KM
Used
VIN 2T3R1RFV2NC275627

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,523 KM

Vehicle Description

The Toyota RAV4 is one of the most popular – one of the most loved – crossovers available today. After all, it is one of the originators of the segment and when you’ve been doing it for that long, you tend to get pretty good at it. Which is why this pre-owned 2022 RAV4 XLE for sale in Medicine Hat is well worth a look, if for nothing more than to see just how far this great vehicle has come through the years. 




The version offered here is finished in white and reads just 12,523 km on the odometer – so yeah, not old, that’s for sure!




This RAV4 gets all-wheel-drive and is equipped with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine delivering 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission handles the delivery of all that power to all four wheels.




Fuel economy ranges between 7 and 9 liters per 100 kilometers for combined city/highway duty, which is a fine figure for a vehicle that packs this kind of power.




In terms of equipment, this RAV4 comes generously equipped with a CD player, air conditioning, telescopic steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls and cruise control.




Hurry to Medicine Hat Nissan for your chance at the keys to this segment-conquering crossover SUV!




Medicine Hat Nissan has been voted Best New Car Dealer, Best Used Car Dealer, Best Auto Repair, Best oil Repair Center and Best Tire Store for 2021 and 2022 by Medicine Hat Residents. https://online.anyflip.com/zbkvp/uidw/mobile/index.html

Availiable financing for all your credit needs! New to Canada? No Credit or Bad Credit? At Medicine Hat Nissan we have a variety of options to help with your credit challenges. Contact us today for a free no obligation credit consultation.




Visit us today at 1721 Strachan Rd SE in Medicine Hat or book your appointment today: 403-526-9500.

Want to see what else we have in store? Click here - https://linktr.ee/medicinehatnissan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Tailgate
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Power Brake
Rear-Window Wiper
iPod Connectivity
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

