$39,499+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Medicine Hat Nissan
1750 Gershaw Dr SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E1
403-526-9500
$39,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,523 KM
Vehicle Description
The version offered here is finished in white and reads just 12,523 km on the odometer – so yeah, not old, that’s for sure!
This RAV4 gets all-wheel-drive and is equipped with a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine delivering 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission handles the delivery of all that power to all four wheels.
Fuel economy ranges between 7 and 9 liters per 100 kilometers for combined city/highway duty, which is a fine figure for a vehicle that packs this kind of power.
In terms of equipment, this RAV4 comes generously equipped with a CD player, air conditioning, telescopic steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, steering wheel audio controls and cruise control.
Hurry to Medicine Hat Nissan for your chance at the keys to this segment-conquering crossover SUV!
Medicine Hat Nissan has been voted Best New Car Dealer, Best Used Car Dealer, Best Auto Repair, Best oil Repair Center and Best Tire Store for 2021 and 2022 by Medicine Hat Residents. https://online.anyflip.com/zbkvp/uidw/mobile/index.html
Availiable financing for all your credit needs! New to Canada? No Credit or Bad Credit? At Medicine Hat Nissan we have a variety of options to help with your credit challenges. Contact us today for a free no obligation credit consultation.
Visit us today at 1721 Strachan Rd SE in Medicine Hat or book your appointment today: 403-526-9500.
Want to see what else we have in store? Click here - https://linktr.ee/medicinehatnissan
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Medicine Hat Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Medicine Hat Nissan
Medicine Hat Nissan
Call Dealer
403-526-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-526-9500