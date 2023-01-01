$60,030+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-529-2777
2023 Ford Explorer
ST-Line
Location
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
403-529-2777
$60,030
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9958679
- Stock #: K8KZ400P
- VIN: 1FMSK8KH2PGB24398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K8KZ400P
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2.3L ECOBOOST ENGINE WITH 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! ACTIVE-X TRIMMED HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! 8'' SYNC 3 TOUCHSCREEN WITH NAVIGATION! REMOTE START! CLASS IV TRAILER TOW PACKAGE! TWIN PANEL MOONROOF! ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP&GO + LANE CENTERING! FORDPASS CONNECT! BLINDSPOT INFO SYSTEM!Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.