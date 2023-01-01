Menu
2023 Ford Explorer

0 KM

$60,030

+ tax & licensing
$60,030

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2023 Ford Explorer

2023 Ford Explorer

ST-Line

2023 Ford Explorer

ST-Line

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

$60,030

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9958679
  • Stock #: K8KZ400P
  • VIN: 1FMSK8KH2PGB24398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K8KZ400P
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2.3L ECOBOOST ENGINE WITH 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! ACTIVE-X TRIMMED HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! 8'' SYNC 3 TOUCHSCREEN WITH NAVIGATION! REMOTE START! CLASS IV TRAILER TOW PACKAGE! TWIN PANEL MOONROOF! ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP&GO + LANE CENTERING! FORDPASS CONNECT! BLINDSPOT INFO SYSTEM!Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Navigation
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Radio
Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Tow Hitch,
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

