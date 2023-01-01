Menu
2023 Ford F-150

0 KM

$82,000

+ tax & licensing
$82,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2023 Ford F-150

2023 Ford F-150

Tremor

2023 Ford F-150

Tremor

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

$82,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10003412
  • Stock #: W1EL059P
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E81PFB96241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W1EL059P
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE WITH 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! TREMOR OFF ROAD PACKAGE WITH SKID PLATES & RAPTOR STYLE RUNNING BOARDS! HEATED SEATS! TWIN PANEL MOONROOF! B&O SOUND SYSTEM! TAILGATE STEP! 12'' SYNC 4 TOUCHSCREEN WITH NAVIGATION! FORDPASS CONNECT! BLINDSPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM! LANE-KEEPING SYSTEM!Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Navigation
Turbocharged
Telematics
Radio
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot,
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

