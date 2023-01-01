2023 Ford F-150

$82,875.25+ tax & licensing
Lariat
Location
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$82,170
Adjustments
Delivery Package Surcharge+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
17,078KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Avalanche
- Interior Colour Black Lthr Trmd Bckt
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Additional Features
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
360 degree camera
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.18 6-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEEL
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
.275/65R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
AVALANCHE
advanced security pack removal
CHMSL CAMERA REMOVAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
