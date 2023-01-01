2023 Ford F-150

$82,875.25 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $82,170 Adjustments Delivery Package Surcharge + $699 AMVIC Surcharge + $6.25 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $82,875.25 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 1 7 , 0 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10335993

10335993 Stock #: T123097A

T123097A VIN: 1FTFW1E82PKD58891

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Avalanche

Interior Colour Black Lthr Trmd Bckt

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # T123097A

Mileage 17,078 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Additional Features BLACK FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE 360 degree camera EQUIPMENT GROUP 3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE PARTIAL GAS FILL 136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK 7050# GVWR PACKAGE .SKID PLATES ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE .LARIAT SERIES LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT .18 6-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEEL FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0 .CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL) AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL .275/65R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN AVALANCHE advanced security pack removal CHMSL CAMERA REMOVAL

