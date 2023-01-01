Menu
2023 Ford F-150

17,078 KM

Details Features

$82,875.25

+ tax & licensing
$82,875

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2023 Ford F-150

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

Logo_AccidentFree

$82,875.25

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$82,170

Adjustments

Delivery Package Surcharge
+ $699
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$82,875.25
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
17,078KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10335993
  • Stock #: T123097A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E82PKD58891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Avalanche
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Trmd Bckt
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T123097A
  • Mileage 17,078 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
360 degree camera
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.18 6-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEEL
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
.275/65R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
AVALANCHE
advanced security pack removal
CHMSL CAMERA REMOVAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

