$59,014+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-529-2777
2023 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
Location
Sun City Ford
1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7
403-529-2777
$59,014
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10003364
- Stock #: R4FZ400P
- VIN: 1FTER4FH8PLE29296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
- Interior Colour Light Stone/Ebony
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R4FZ400P
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2.3L ECOBOOST ENGINE WITH 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE! TRAILER TOW PACKAGE! KEYLESS ENTRY PAD! LEATHER TRIMMED HEATED FRONT SEATS! 8'' SYNC 3 TOUCHSCREEN WITH NAVIGATION! 10-SPEAKER B&O SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER! ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL! REMOTE START! DUAL ZONE TEMPERATURE CONTROL! BLIS!Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.