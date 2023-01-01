Menu
2023 Ford Ranger

0 KM

Details Description Features

$59,014

+ tax & licensing
$59,014

+ taxes & licensing

Sun City Ford

403-529-2777

2023 Ford Ranger

2023 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

2023 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

403-529-2777

$59,014

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10003364
  • Stock #: R4FZ400P
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH8PLE29296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
  • Interior Colour Light Stone/Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R4FZ400P
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2.3L ECOBOOST ENGINE WITH 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE! TRAILER TOW PACKAGE! KEYLESS ENTRY PAD! LEATHER TRIMMED HEATED FRONT SEATS! 8'' SYNC 3 TOUCHSCREEN WITH NAVIGATION! 10-SPEAKER B&O SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER! ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL! REMOTE START! DUAL ZONE TEMPERATURE CONTROL! BLIS!Here at Sun City Ford, we proudly serve Medicine Hat, Redcliff, Dunmore, Brooks, Lethbridge, Calgary and all of Southern Alberta. No doc fees! The price you see plus GST! Call us toll free at 1-866-223-5723 or email us at sales@suncityford.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Radio
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Tow Hitch,
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sun City Ford

Sun City Ford

1788 Saamis Dr NW, Medicine Hat, AB T1C 1W7

