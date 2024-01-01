Menu
equipped with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and 4WD for confident off-road capability. With advanced safety features like Blind Spot Warning, the Compass ensures a secure and smooth driving experience. Its sleek design and comfortable interior make it ideal for both city driving and adventurous outings. Serving Medicine Hat, we uphold a legacy of excellence in every vehicle we sell. Our dealership sets the standard for Jeep

Location

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Drive SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4

403-526-6944

Used
2,594KM
VIN 3C4NJDCN8PT535205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D0046 #149
  • Mileage 2,594 KM

Vehicle Description

equipped with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and 4WD for confident off-road capability. With advanced safety features like Blind Spot Warning


the Compass ensures a secure and smooth driving experience. Its sleek design and comfortable interior make it ideal for both city driving and adventurous outings.

Serving Medicine Hat


we uphold a legacy of excellence in every vehicle we sell. Our dealership sets the standard for Jeep


http://www.citychrysler.com/used/Jeep-Compass-2023-id11234278.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Dodge
Ram
Alberta
and nearby communities like Taber
Lethbridge
Brooks
and Maple Creek
Saskatchewan
and Chrysler
providing exceptional service and a commitment you can trust.
The 2023 Jeep Compass Limited is a stylish and versatile compact SUV
and Forward Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

