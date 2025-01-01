$54,999+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
2024 Ford F-150
STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic (M7)
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2025052A
- Mileage 5,471 KM
Vehicle Description
and a wealth of advanced safety features. Powered by a 2.7L V6 engine and equipped with a 4WD drivetrain
this pickup is engineered to tackle work tasks and weekend adventures with equal ease. The SuperCrew cab provides spacious seating for passengers
while the rugged STX package enhances both its utility and visual appeal.
Specifications:
Make: Ford
Model Year: 2024
Model: F-150
Trim: STX
Body Class: Pickup
Drive Type: 4WD / 4-Wheel Drive / 4x4
Engine: 2.7L V6
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Cab Type: SuperCrew
Transmission: Not Specified
Brake System: Hydraulic
Airbags: Front and Side (1st and 2nd Rows)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Direct
Lighting: LED Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Safety Features:
Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Lane Keeping Assistance (LKA)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Backup Camera
Crash Imminent Braking
Dynamic Brake Support
Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
