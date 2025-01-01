Menu
and a wealth of advanced safety features. Powered by a 2.7L V6 engine and equipped with a 4WD drivetrain, this pickup is engineered to tackle work tasks and weekend adventures with equal ease. The SuperCrew cab provides spacious seating for passengers, while the rugged STX package enhances both its utility and visual appeal.

2024 Ford F-150

5,471 KM

Details

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2024 Ford F-150

STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

12555497

2024 Ford F-150

STX 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Drive SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4

403-526-6944

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,471KM
VIN 1FTEW2LP9RFB55486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic (M7)
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2025052A
  • Mileage 5,471 KM

Vehicle Description

and a wealth of advanced safety features. Powered by a 2.7L V6 engine and equipped with a 4WD drivetrain


this pickup is engineered to tackle work tasks and weekend adventures with equal ease. The SuperCrew cab provides spacious seating for passengers


while the rugged STX package enhances both its utility and visual appeal.

Specifications:

Make: Ford
Model Year: 2024
Model: F-150
Trim: STX
Body Class: Pickup
Drive Type: 4WD / 4-Wheel Drive / 4x4
Engine: 2.7L V6
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Cab Type: SuperCrew
Transmission: Not Specified
Brake System: Hydraulic
Airbags: Front and Side (1st and 2nd Rows)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Direct
Lighting: LED Headlamps


Daytime Running Lights
Safety Features:

Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keeping Assistance (LKA)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Backup Camera

Crash Imminent Braking

Dynamic Brake Support

Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking

Serving Medicine Hat


we uphold a legacy of excellence in every vehicle we sell. Our dealership sets the standard for Jeep


http://www.citychrysler.com/used/Ford-F150-2024-id12296440.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Dodge
Ram
strong performance
Alberta
and nearby communities like Taber
Lethbridge
Brooks
and Maple Creek
Saskatchewan
and Chrysler
providing exceptional service and a commitment you can trust.
The 2024 Ford F-150 STX SuperCrew offers bold styling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Chrysler

City Chrysler

982 Redcliff Drive SW, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 5E4
403-526-6944

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

City Chrysler

403-526-6944

2024 Ford F-150