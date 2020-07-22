Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Civic

101,964 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Okotoks Ford Lincoln

403-306-0360

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Okotoks Ford Lincoln

4 Westland Rd, Okotoks, AB T1S 1N1

403-306-0360

  1. 5419136
  2. 5419136
  3. 5419136
  4. 5419136
  5. 5419136
  6. 5419136
  7. 5419136
  8. 5419136
  9. 5419136
  10. 5419136
Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

101,964KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5419136
  • Stock #: L-770B
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F73EH016623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # L-770B
  • Mileage 101,964 KM

Vehicle Description

View this great used unit for yourself - arrange a test drive today!



Every pre-owned vehicle from Okotoks Ford is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Please see CARFAX Report available through Okotoks Ford for full vehicle history.



We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, extended pre-owned Ford warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too. Okotoks Ford Lincoln has a wide variety of financing options available with exceptional rates due to the large volume of contracts submitted by the Wood Automotive Group. We also offer special consideration for clients with credit challenges.



Stop in today or visit OkotoksFord.com. Okotoks Ford is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer proudly serving Okotoks, De Winton, South Calgary, Strathmore, High River and the Foothills.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Okotoks Ford Lincoln

2015 Ford F-350 Lariat
 28,836 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz B...
 123,162 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 54,710 KM
$37,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Okotoks Ford Lincoln

Okotoks Ford Lincoln

Okotoks Ford Lincoln

4 Westland Rd, Okotoks, AB T1S 1N1

Call Dealer

403-306-XXXX

(click to show)

403-306-0360

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory