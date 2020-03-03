Menu
2015 Ford F-350

2015 Ford F-350

Okotoks Ford Lincoln

4 Westland Rd, Okotoks, AB T1S 1N1

403-306-0360

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,125KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4793193
  • Stock #: KK-1127A
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT7FEB90644
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Ask about ‘No Payments for 90 Days OAC’ and ‘Up to 2 year’s Free Oil Changes’ – available on most used vehicles! 



View this great used unit for yourself - arrange a test drive today!



Every pre-owned vehicle from Okotoks Ford is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Please see CARFAX Report available through Okotoks Ford for full vehicle history.



We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, extended pre-owned Ford warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too. Okotoks Ford Lincoln has a wide variety of financing options available with exceptional rates due to the large volume of contracts submitted by the Wood Automotive Group. We also offer special consideration for clients with credit challenges.



Stop in today or visit OkotoksFord.com. Okotoks Ford is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer proudly serving Okotoks, De Winton, South Calgary, Strathmore, High River and the Foothills.

  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Okotoks Ford Lincoln

Okotoks Ford Lincoln

4 Westland Rd, Okotoks, AB T1S 1N1

