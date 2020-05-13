Menu
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Okotoks Ford Lincoln

403-306-0360

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-350

6.7 DIESEL/XLT PREM PACK/TOUCH SCREEN/REM START/

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Okotoks Ford Lincoln

4 Westland Rd, Okotoks, AB T1S 1N1

403-306-0360

Contact Seller

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,568KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5022060
  • Stock #: T23324
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT4KEC18085
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

View this great used unit for yourself - arrange a test drive today!



Every pre-owned vehicle from Okotoks Ford is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Please see CARFAX Report available through Okotoks Ford for full vehicle history.



We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, extended pre-owned Ford warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too. Okotoks Ford Lincoln has a wide variety of financing options available with exceptional rates due to the large volume of contracts submitted by the Wood Automotive Group. We also offer special consideration for clients with credit challenges.



Stop in today or visit OkotoksFord.com. Okotoks Ford is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer proudly serving Okotoks, De Winton, South Calgary, Strathmore, High River and the Foothills.

Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

Okotoks Ford Lincoln

Okotoks Ford Lincoln

4 Westland Rd, Okotoks, AB T1S 1N1

Call Dealer

403-306-XXXX

(click to show)

403-306-0360

