2019 Ford Transit 250

3.7L TIVCT V6 ENGINE, Auto, Fixed Rear Door Glass, GVWR Package, Preferred Equipment Package, Load

Location

Okotoks Ford Lincoln

4 Westland Rd, Okotoks, AB T1S 1N1

403-306-0360

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,755KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4850619
  • Stock #: B81623
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM0KKB03140
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
3.7L TIVCT V6 ENGINE, Fixed Rear Door Glass, GVWR Package, Preferred Equipment Package, Load Area Protection Package, Air Conditioning, 95L Fuel Tank, Vinyl Floor Covering, Load Floor Tie Downs

Ask about ‘No Payments for 90 Days OAC’ and ‘Up to 2 year’s Free Oil Changes’ – available on most used vehicles! 



View this great used unit for yourself - arrange a test drive today!



Every pre-owned vehicle from Okotoks Ford is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment. Please see CARFAX Report available through Okotoks Ford for full vehicle history.



We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, extended pre-owned Ford warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too. Okotoks Ford Lincoln has a wide variety of financing options available with exceptional rates due to the large volume of contracts submitted by the Wood Automotive Group. We also offer special consideration for clients with credit challenges.



Stop in today or visit OkotoksFord.com. Okotoks Ford is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer proudly serving Okotoks, De Winton, South Calgary, Strathmore, High River and the Foothills.

Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okotoks Ford Lincoln

Okotoks Ford Lincoln

4 Westland Rd, Okotoks, AB T1S 1N1

