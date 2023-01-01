Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Nissan Xterra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan Xterra

2006 Nissan Xterra

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan Xterra

Location

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

Contact Seller

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9548497
  • Stock #: PI0577B
  • VIN: 5N1AN08W86C502756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PI0577B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Nissan Xterra VQ40 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 4WDRecent Arrival!4WD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
V6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
M/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peace River Chrysler

2006 Nissan Xterra
0 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500
0 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150
0 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3027

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory