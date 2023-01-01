2006 Nissan Xterra

Listing ID: 9548497

9548497 Stock #: PI0577B

PI0577B VIN: 5N1AN08W86C502756

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Graphite

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # PI0577B

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats AM/FM Stereo Rear Bench Seat Exterior Luggage Rack Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features M/T Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.