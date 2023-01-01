$4,999+ tax & licensing
855-996-3027
2006 Nissan Xterra
Location
Peace River Chrysler
9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2
$4,999
- Listing ID: 9548497
- Stock #: PI0577B
- VIN: 5N1AN08W86C502756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Nissan Xterra VQ40 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 4WDRecent Arrival!4WD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
