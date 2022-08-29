$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Patriot
176,078KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9065485
- Stock #: 22ET5976A
- VIN: 1J4NF2GB6BD180548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22ET5976A
- Mileage 176,078 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Heater only
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CVT Transmission
5-speed manual transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
2.4L DOHC 16-valve I4 dual VVT engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
16" x 6.5" styled steel wheels
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
A/T
M/T
P205/70R16 all-season BSW tires
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
